No. 13 Jackets Down No. 6 Duke, 5-2

THE FLATS – No. 13 Georgia Tech women’s tennis defeated No. 6 Duke for the second time in 2021 and handed the Blue Devils their first Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season, 5-2, Friday night. The win, which snapped Duke’s seven-match win streak, moved Tech to 11-6 overall and 4-2 in league play. DOUBLES – Entering the match, Duke (9-2, 4-1 ACC) had won 14-straight doubles points in dual matches dating back to last season, but the Yellow Jackets ended that run Friday night, winning two doubles courts to clinch the early lead. Duke took the early advantage, winning 6-2 on court three, but the Yellow Jackets leveled the playing field with a victory on court two. On serve at 4-all, Gia Cohen and Ava Hrastar won the next two games to pocket the match, 6-4, leaving the decision on court one where Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores faced Margaryta Bilokin and Meible Chi in a battle that lasted over an hour.

The Blue Devils claimed a 5-3 lead before Tech took the next two games to rally back to 5-all. Both opponents held their next service game to force a tiebreak at 6-6. Jones and Flores raced out with a 6-1 lead in the tiebreak and clinched the doubles point at 7-3 to give Tech a 1-0 lead in the match. SINGLES: Duke got on the scoreboard with a win on court four, but the Jackets answered pocketing the next three singles matches to clinch the victory. Carol Lee returned the lead to Tech, cruising to a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 44 Bilokin on court five. After taking the first set, Lee trailed in the second, 4-2, but answered rattling off the next four games to take the match in straight sets.

Mahak Jain cushioned Tech’s lead from the six seed, defeating No. 95 Berankova, 6-4, 7-6 (5). The freshman erased a 3-0 deficit in the first set to take the opener, 6-4, and battled to a tiebreak in the second set. Berankova came out with a 4-2 lead in the tiebreak before Jain rallied to a 5-all standstill, sealing the win, 7-5, in the tiebreak to put the Jackets up 3-1.

The match was clinched from the top spot where Jones handed No. 8 Chen her second ACC loss of the season. The opponents split the first two sets, forcing a deciding third where Jones opened with a 4-2 lead. The senior broke Chen in the next game for a 5-2 advantage and held off a rally from the Blue Devil, clinching the match with a 6-4 third set victory, setting up a 4-1 tally in favor of the Jackets.