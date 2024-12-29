No. 13 Jackets Pummel Panthers, 100-61

THE FLATS – No. 13 Georgia Tech women’s basketball closed out 2024 in style, dominating Pittsburgh, 100-61, Sunday afternoon in McCamish Pavilion. Nine different Yellow Jackets contributed offensively paced by four in double figures as Tech improved to 14-0 overall and 2-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Yellow Jackets opened a double-digit lead with less than seven minutes expired in the first quarter when Kara Dunn completed a three-point play for a 24-14 advantage. Dani Carnegie closed the opening frame draining a triple and sparked the Jackets in the second quarter as Tech continued to build its lead in the first half. Tech would carry its largest lead of the half into the locker room leading 53-28. Dunn scored 20 of her 28 points in the first 20 minutes to lead all scorers at the break. Tech continued to push pace in the second half, breaking open a 30-point advantage on a Chit-Chat Wright bucket for a 73-43 lead. The Jackets would continue to extend the margin in the fourth quarter as Wright’s triple at the 4:28 mark opened a 96-54 advantage. Wright converted two free throws to put the Jackets on the brink of 100 points and Gabbie Grooms broke the plateau, hitting a jumper with 51.6 seconds left to play.

Kara Dunn led Georgia Tech with 28 points against Pitt. Photo by Eldon Lindsay

Dunn led Tech offensively with 28 points for a season-high, hitting 10 field goals and going 7-for-8 at the free throw line. The junior also led Tech on the glass, securing seven rebounds, while dishing out three assists and recording a steal. Carnegie followed with 24 points for a career-best and her second-straight 20-plus point outing. The freshman has now scored 20 points or more in three of the last four games. Carnegie reached 24 points with four three-pointers to match her personal-best from three-point distance. Wright and Tonie Morgan rounded out the Jackets in double figures with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Morgan also led Tech with eight assists on the night. For the game, Tech shot 50.7 percent (36-71) from the field and hit 12 three-pointers, while going 16-for-18 at the free throw line for an 88.9 percent efficiency. Pittsburgh was led by Khadija Faye with 22 points and six rebounds. Faye came into the game leading the ACC in offensive rebounding, averaging 5.25 a game. She was held to three on Sunday. As a team, Pitt shot 39.3 percent from the floor and was perfect at the free throw line, converting all 13 attempts. Georgia Tech scored 100 points for the first time since a 102-49 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 18, 2015. It was also the first 100-point game against an ACC opponent since March 2, 2008 in a double overtime contest against Virginia. The Yellow Jackets continue this homestand and open the New Year welcoming Syracuse to McCamish Pavilion on Jan. 2. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Head coach Nell Fortner postgame press conference

Kara Dunn chats with media postgame