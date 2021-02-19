No. 12 Jackets Open ACC Play this Weekend

THE FLATS – The 12th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team concludes this three-match homestand this weekend, opening Atlantic Coast Conference play welcoming Miami and No. 6 Florida State to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Both matches are slated for a noon first serve.

THE SCENE: Georgia Tech (7-4, 0-0 ACC) looks to return to winning ways coming off a 4-2 loss against No. 15 Vanderbilt. Senior Victoria Flores enters ACC play carrying an 8-0 dual singles mark to lead the Jackets in singles play. Classmate Kenya Jones boasts a 6-4 record from the top singles spot after defeating Emma Kurtz in three sets against Vanderbilt. Jones and Flores team together in doubles to lead the Jackets from the No. 1 spot, owning a 9-1 dual record.

Miami (2-2, 0-0 ACC) split its first four matches of the season and enter Saturday’s match on a two-game skid. The Hurricanes are coming off a 4-0 loss most recently at No. 20 UCF. Estella Perez-Somarriba and Isabella Pfenning both boast 3-0 singles records to pace the Hurricanes. Miami has taken the last three matches against the Yellow Jackets, and narrowly leads the all-time series, 15-12.

Florida State (5-1, 0-0 ACC) will travel to Clemson on Saturday before visiting Atlanta on Sunday. The Seminoles enter the weekend off a pair of 4-0 sweeps over UNF and FAU. Andrea Garcia goes into conference play undefeated in singles, carrying an 8-0 record from the five and six spots. FSU has taken two-straight from Tech and leads the all-time series, 21-16.

SPECTATOR ATTENDANCE AT KEN BYERS TENNIS COMPLEX: In order to maintain social distancing guidelines recommended for indoor and outdoor events by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), attendance at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex for this year’s men’s and women’s tennis dual matches will be strictly limited to guests of student-athletes and coaches of competing teams on the team pass list.

Those in attendance at dual matches will be required to adhere to campus policies by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and sitting in designated seats. Regrettably, due to the limited capacity and health and safety protocols, matches will not be open to the general public. Fans can follow the matches with live stats and live stream.

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 2 Estela Perez-Somarriba – Miami

No. 13 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 27 Giulia Pairone – Florida State

No. 56 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 87 Daevenia Achong – Miami

No. 92 Nandini Das – Florida State

No. 102 Selma Cadar – Miami

No. 106 Victoria Allen – Florida State

No. 123 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 7 Victoria Allen/Petra Hule – Florida State

No. 50 Emmanuel Salas/Giulia Pairone – Florida State