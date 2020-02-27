No. 10 Jackets Welcome Clemson, Wake Forest

THE FLATS – No. 10 Georgia Tech women’s tennis welcomes a pair of ACC opponents to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex this weekend. No. 42 Clemson visits on Friday at 5 p.m. as part of a double-header with men’s tennis, before No. 12 Wake Forest on Sunday at noon.

THE SCENE: The Yellow Jackets (12-5, 2-1 ACC) continued ACC play last weekend, collecting a pair of league wins against Virginia and Boston College to improve to a three-match win streak. Tech upended then-No. 9 Virginia, 4-3, as Nami Otsuka clinched the match that came down to the final court before the Jackets traveled to Boston College on Sunday, defeating the Eagles, 6-1. Senior Kenya Jones picked up her second ACC Player of the Week honor after going undefeated last weekend, defeating four ranked opponents between doubles and singles play.

No. 42 Clemson (9-4, 1-2 ACC) has dropped two of the last three matches, most recently falling to Virginia, 6-1, in Charlottesville. The Tigers have picked up a league win against Virginia Tech to open ACC play before falling to Wake Forest and Virginia. Ali DeSpain and Lana Sipek both lead the Tigers with nine dual singles wins on the season.

No. 12 Wake Forest (9-1, 1-0 ACC) will play a match at No. 3 NC State on Friday before traveling to Atlanta for a noon first serve on Sunday. The Demon Deacons have played only one ACC match on the young season, defeating Clemson, 7-0, and have gone 8-1 in non-conference play with their only loss coming against Ohio State in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend.

PARKING: Parking for fans attending Friday’s match will be available in the McCamish Lot and on Fowler Street. Parking for Sunday’s match will be available in the Family Housing Parking Deck.

*Please note – On Sunday, due to the Atlanta Publix Marathon, there will be several road closures impacting Georgia Tech’s campus. Please allow extra time to arrive at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 23 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 29 Carolyn Campana – Wake Forest

No. 71 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 79 Eliza Omirou – Wake Forest

No. 110 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 11 Eliza Omirou/Mary Caroline Meredith – Wake Forest

No. 17 Victoria Flores/Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

