Nell Fortner Set to Speak at USA Basketball Conference

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Nell Fortner has been invited by USA Basketball to speak at the Women in the Game conference in Atlanta, Oct. 12-13. Fortner will join an elite group of speakers at the conference, which will be held at The Paideia School in Atlanta.

One of the most successful coaches in women’s basketball history, Fortner has led teams to success at the collegiate, professional and international levels. She has guided teams to collegiate conference championships and coached the United States national team to three international titles, including the gold medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics.

Georgia Tech will be well represented at the two-day conference as Fortner will be joined by Yellow Jacket alum and current WBCA executive director, Danielle Donehew. A student-athlete for the Yellow Jackets from 1996-2001, Donehew was the recipient of numerous accolades including the ACC Postgraduate Scholarship.

Expected to speak at the USA Basketball Women in the Game conference are:

Narcis Alikhani, Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena senior manager, marketing strategy

Andrea Carter, Atlanta Hawks vice president, corporate social responsibility & inclusion

Danielle Donehew, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association executive director

Nell Fortner, Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach and 2000 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team gold medalist head coach

Rebecca Greenwell, Atlanta Hawks operations assistant, community basketball programs and a two-time USA Basketball gold medalist

Kensa K. Gunter, clinical sports psychologist

Ericka Hill, Atlanta Hawks director of player development

Lauren Holtkamp, NBA Official

Michelle Leftwich, Atlanta Hawks vice president, salary cap administration

Nancy Lieberman, Team Power (Big3) head coach, former NBA assistant coach, FIBA World Cup gold medalists and Olympic silver medalist

Mary McElroy, Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball senior associate commissioner

Corinne Milien, Winning Edge Leadership Academy co-founder and executive director

Michele Roberts, National Basketball Players Association executive director and USA Basketball board member

Kirsten “KK” Salmonsen, Atlanta Hawks brand activation and events manager

Joni Taylor, University of Georgia women’s basketball head coach and 2018 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team Trials court coach

Fortner is scheduled to speak on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The conference is open to the public and registration information can be found here.

