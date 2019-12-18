National Signing Day Coverage Set for Wednesday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football will welcome the newest members of its program to Atlanta on Wednesday when the NCAA’s early signing period for football begins at 7 a.m.

Georgia Tech will have full coverage of National Signing Day beginning at 7 a.m. on ramblinwreck.com and its official social media channels – @GeorgiaTechFB and @GTFootball on Twitter, @GeorgiaTechFB on Instagram and /GTFootball on Facebook.

Head coach Geoff Collins will tout what is widely expected to be one of the top two incoming classes in Georgia Tech history on national television when he appears on ESPN2’s National Signing Day Special with Matt Schick and former Tech quarterback Tom Luginbill at 11:15 a.m.

At 11:30 a.m., Collins will hold his National Signing Day press conference, which will be streamed live on Facebook at /GTAthletics.

In addition to having what is expected to be one of the nation's best crops of newcomers, Georgia Tech returns more than 90 percent of its production on both sides of the ball next season, including 100 percent of its passing yards, 99.9 percent of its rushing yards and 100 percent of its defensive takeaways.

