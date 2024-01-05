Nagel Joins Tech Athletics as Associate A.D./Facilities, Event Operations and Capital Projects

THE FLATS – Nick Nagel has joined Georgia Tech athletics’ staff as associate athletics director for facilities, event operations and capital projects. He begins his role with the Yellow Jackets on Monday, Jan. 8.

Nagel comes to Tech after spending the past 16 years at North Texas, most recently serving as UNT’s senior associate athletics director for facilities and event management since 2015. He joined the Mean Green as an assistant director of facilities and event management in September 2007, before being promoted to director after just 10 months. He was named assistant A.D. in 2013 before being elevated to senior associate A.D. in 2015.

In his 16 years at North Texas, Nagel was the project manager for more than $125 million in capital projects and renovations, while also overseeing the gameday operations for all UNT sports and the day-to-day operations of the Mean Green’s 14 athletics facilities. He helped generate revenue through the execution of multiple large-scale non-athletics events and the oversight and supervision of the university’s in-house concessionaire. Additionally, he served on UNT’s campus-wide master planning committee, parking and transportation master planning committee and operations and construction planning group.

“We’re extremely excited for Nick to join our team,” Georgia Tech executive deputy athletics director Jon Palumbo said. “Nick’s wide breadth of experience in facilities and events management at North Texas will be a huge asset for us as we look towards continuing to enhance our facilities and gameday experience here on The Flats. In particular, Nick’s extensive experience managing capital projects will be an important asset for us as we begin construction of the Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center in the coming months.”

Prior to his 16 years at North Texas, Nagel was an athletic facilities assistant at West Virginia, where he earned a master’s degree in sport management in 2007. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management from St. John’s in 2004.

“I very much appreciate J Batt and Jon Palumbo for providing this incredible opportunity,” Nagel said. “I am incredibly excited about joining the team at Georgia Tech and look forward to working with the student-athletes and coaches to continue to build on the Yellow Jackets’ tradition of excellence. My family and I are ecstatic to join the Yellow Jacket family, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Nagel and his wife, Jennifer, have a son, Hunter.

