Georgia Tech Launches Mother’s Day Campaign

THE FLATS – Help celebrate Mother’s Day by entering to win the opportunity to gift a special piece of jewelry. In partnership with D. Geller & Son, Georgia Tech athletics is launching a Mother’s Day campaign, giving fans a chance to win one of four prizes. The entry period into the giveaway will run May 7 through May 11.
To enter the giveaway, simply head to the Mother’s Day Giveaway social post on any Georgia Tech athletics platform (X, Facebook, Instagram) and enter by the following:
• Follow the @GTAthletics social account;
• Like the “Mother’s Day” social post;
• And tag the individual you think is deserving of a special gift for Mother’s Day and tell us why.”
Winners will be announced for the giveaway leading up to Mother’s Day. The rollout for the campaign is as follows:
- Winner announced May 8: Gift card ($500)
- Winner announced May 9: Gift card ($1,000)
- Winner announced May 10: Gift card ($1,500)
- Winner announced May 12: Gift card ($2,000)
To get a start on your Mother’s Day shopping, please visit D. Geller & Son.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.