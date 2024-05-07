Georgia Tech Launches Mother’s Day Campaign

THE FLATS – Help celebrate Mother’s Day by entering to win the opportunity to gift a special piece of jewelry. In partnership with D. Geller & Son, Georgia Tech athletics is launching a Mother’s Day campaign, giving fans a chance to win one of four prizes. The entry period into the giveaway will run May 7 through May 11.

To enter the giveaway, simply head to the Mother’s Day Giveaway social post on any Georgia Tech athletics platform (X, Facebook, Instagram) and enter by the following:

• Follow the @GTAthletics social account;

• Like the “Mother’s Day” social post;

• And tag the individual you think is deserving of a special gift for Mother’s Day and tell us why.”

Winners will be announced for the giveaway leading up to Mother’s Day. The rollout for the campaign is as follows:

Winner announced May 8: Gift card ($500)

Winner announced May 9: Gift card ($1,000)

Winner announced May 10: Gift card ($1,500)

Winner announced May 12: Gift card ($2,000)

To get a start on your Mother’s Day shopping, please visit D. Geller & Son.