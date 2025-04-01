Midweek Win Brings Tech its Sixth Shutout of the Season

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (22-14, 7-5 ACC) began the week with a 1-0 win on Tuesday night at Mewborn Field against Georgia Southern (23-14, 7-2 Sun Belt). Sydnie Watts, Makayla Coffield, and Sophia Voyles all spent time in the circle while Paige Vukadinovich and Gracyn Tucker gave the Jackets’ offense enough of a boost to earn the win.

QUICK HITS

Watts made her 10 th game start of the season on Tuesday, making her the second Tech pitcher to start double digit games this season (Voyles, 15).

game start of the season on Tuesday, making her the second Tech pitcher to start double digit games this season (Voyles, 15). In her 10 th start, the freshman tied her career high for strikeouts (6) which was originally set against Dayton earlier this season (Feb. 23).

start, the freshman tied her career high for strikeouts (6) which was originally set against Dayton earlier this season (Feb. 23). Coffield made her 16 th appearance of the season in relief of Watts while Voyles made her 21 st appearance of the season, her sixth in relief.

appearance of the season in relief of Watts while Voyles made her 21 appearance of the season, her sixth in relief. The Jackets’ pitching staff worked together to earn the first combined shutout of the season, sixth shutout overall.

Vukadinovich was responsible for two of Tech’s three hits against Georgia Southern with the other hit belonging to Tucker. Her two hits tie her with Eliana Gottlieb for a team high eight multi-hit games this season.

The outfielder’s sixth inning, game winning run was her 22 nd run scored of the season.

run scored of the season. Jayden Gailey’s two walks extended her reached base streak to 11 games, the longest active reached base streak and her personal longest of the season. Gailey’s 11-game streak is the second longest of the 2025 season behind Tucker who had a 12-game reached base streak earlier this season.

Tech’s Wednesday win extended its win streak against Georgia Southern to nine straight games and advanced the Yellow Jackets to 57-14 in the overall series.

After shutting out the Eagles, Tech now not only has six shutouts this season, but also has 19 shutout wins against Georgia Southern, nine of which have been recorded since 2005.

When holding opponents to two runs or less, the Yellow Jackets boast a 12-1 record, with the one loss being surrendered to No. 18 Stanford (L, 2-0).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Watts began in the circle for Tech and recorded the first two outs of the game, catching both Eagles swinging. She went on to record two of three outs in both the third and fourth innings, as well as getting one out looking in the second.

The freshman held the Eagles scoreless through 4.2 innings before Coffield was sent in to relieve her in the fifth. Coffield and the Tech defense successfully kept Georgia Southern scoreless through five complete innings.

Coffield remained in the circle for the sixth inning which saw Georgia Southern go three up, three down to bring Ella Edgmon up to lead off in the bottom half of the inning.

Vukadinovich got on base in the bottom of the sixth with what had potential to be an in the park home run. The senior was held at third but was brought home not long after as Tucker hit a single to right center off a 2-2 count.

The sophomore pitcher faced one batter in the top of the seventh before Voyles was sent in to finish the game. Voyles was quick to get the second out of the inning with a swinging strikeout before an easy ground out to first finished the game.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball will remain at Mewborn Field to return to ACC play, hosting the Orange of Syracuse in a three-game series April 4-6. Following the series against Syracuse, Tech will head back out on the road for a seven-game road stand that will cap the Jackets away games for the 2025 season.

