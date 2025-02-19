Midweek Trip to Alabama Brings Shutout Victory for the Jackets

TROY, ALA. – Georgia Tech softball (8-3) achieved its second shutout of the season after downing the Trojans of Troy (7-4) 8-0 on the road on Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets displayed a balanced performance which featured a 1.000 fielding percentage, only two hits surrendered, six hits recorded on offense, a 1.000 batting average with bases loaded, and a 1.000 batting average with runners on third with less than two outs.

QUICK HITS

Sophia Voyles made her fourth start of the season in the circle for Tech to take on the Trojans.

Voyles secured her third win and her second shutout win of the season after hurling six strikeouts across 5.0 innings and surrendering a season-low two hits.

Alyssa Willer made her third start of the season in right field for Tech and finished the midweek matchup with three at bats, one run, three hits, seven total bases, two triples, five RBI, no walks, and no strikeouts.

This was Willer’s first multi-hit game and the first game this season that a Yellow Jacket has recorded more than three hits in a single contest. Four Jackets have now had at least one game with 3+ hits.

Emma Minghini made her first start in the infield, after primarily being used in the circle to start the 2025 season. Minghini finished Wednesday night’s contest with one hit, one RBI, and four putouts.

Tech continues to take advantage of on base opportunities, boasting a .467 batting average when the bases are loaded compared to its opponents .200 in the same situations.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Voyles began in the circle for Tech and got her first batter out looking in the second inning.

Tech started strong as freshman Willer hit her first career triple down the right field line with the bases loaded in the first inning, advancing Paige Vukadinovich, Grace Connelly, and Eliana Gottlieb home.

Willer was brought home the following play as Minghini hit her first single of the season out to left field.

With one out and two Jackets on base in the second inning, Gottlieb grounded out to the second baseman but was able to advance Gracyn Tucker to third and Emma Simon home.

Tucker came home shortly after as Connelly popped a double to left center to give Tech a 6-0 lead.

Voyles remained in the circle for the Yellow Jackets and got her first batter out swinging in the third inning.

Willer finished things off for Tech’s offense in the top of the fourth as she slammed a nearly identical triple which once again advanced both Connelly and Gottlieb.

The senior right hand pitcher found her rhythm in the fourth inning as all three outs came at the hands of Voyles, with two Trojans swinging and one looking.

Voyles recorded her final strikeout of the game in the fifth inning as she caught one Trojan looking, but it was the Yellow Jacket defense that put the game to bed with a double play.

UP NEXT

Tech returns home to Mewborn Field to serve as a host in the I-75 Tournament Feb. 21-23. The Jackets will face off against Kentucky and Coastal on Friday and Saturday and finish the weekend with a double header against Dayton.

