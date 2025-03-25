Midweek Non-Conference Game Sees Tech Come Up Short Against Mercer

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (19-13, 7-5 ACC) came up short at home on Wednesday, dropping the midweek non-conference contest against Mercer (18-16, 1-2 SoCon), 8-5.

QUICK HITS

Freshman Maddie Furniss made her third start of the season, 10 th appearance overall this season.

appearance overall this season. Grace Connelly recorded her fourth multi-hit game of the season after slamming two hits on Tuesday.

Connelly also recorded her sixth multi-RBI game of the season with her three RBI against Mercer.

Alyssa Willer recorded her seventh game of the season scoring multiple runs with the two runs she scored on Tuesday.

Gracyn Tucker’s performance against the Bears set a new longest reached base streak as the third baseman extended her streak to 11 games, surpassing the previous longest streak of 10 games, set by Addison Leschber.

Against the Bears, the Jackets batted .333 percentage, compared to Mercer’s .125 percent with two outs.

Tech’s pitching staff also held a higher strike percentage in comparison to Mercer’s pitchers, boasting a 64.0% strike percentage next to the Bears’ 56.2%.

Tuesday’s loss to Mercer is Tech’s first loss to the Bears since the 2013 season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Furniss began in the circle for Tech and pitched 1.0 innings for the Jackets.

Mercer scored early, posting four runs in the first inning off of two Tech errors and two hits before a ground out left one Bear on base.

The Jackets responded quickly as Connelly’s double to right center brought Tucker, Gailey, and Willer home, bringing the game within one run.

Watts relieved Furniss to begin the second inning and faced five batters in her 0.1 innings pitched.

The freshman was relieved by Norton after Mercer scored one run in the second as a result of a hit batter with the bases loaded. In relief, Norton immediately got the final two outs of the inning, catching both batters swinging.

After a scoreless third inning for both teams, a pair of double stacked two runs for Mercer, forcing Tech to trail 7-3.

Singles from Caroline Patterson and Leschber put the Jackets in scoring position just before Vukadinovich was up to bat. Vukadinovich slammed a double to center field to send Leschber running home.

The Bears scored their final run of the game in the top of the fifth as a pair of doubles brought one run in.

Voyles relieved Norton to start the top of the sixth and would go on to finish the game in the circle for Tech.

Leschber scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth after being hit by pitch with the bases loaded.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball remains at Mewborn Field to host OSU and Penn State Thursday – Sunday for a Bye Weekend Tournament.

