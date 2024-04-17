Men’s Basketball Adds Two Four-Star Prospects

THE FLATS – Four-star prospects Darrion Sutton, who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, and Doryan Onwuchekwa from the Dallas, Texas area, signed letters-of-intent Wednesday to join Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball program, head coach Damon Stoudamire announced. Sutton, a 6-8 forward who hails from St. Louis, Mo., spent his senior year at Overtime Elite and ranks inside the top 100 prospects nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 24 among small forwards and No. 11 in the state of Georgia. Onwuchekwa, a 6-11 center who attended the Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff, is ranked No. 112 nationally in the 247Sports composite, No. 19 at his position and No. 7 overall in the state of Texas. They join a recruiting class that includes fall signees Jaeden Mustaf of Bowie, Md., a 6-4 guard who also attended Overtime Elite, and Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., who attended Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., his senior year. Tech’s class has been ranked No. 12 nationally by 247Sports, behind only Duke, North Carolina and Miami in the ACC. “We’re excited about this class overall,” said Stoudamire. “We’ve added versatility, athleticism and high-character guys to our young core, and we’re looking forward to seeing them develop in our program.”

Sutton is rated a four-star prospect by all four recruiting services after averaging 10.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, hitting 58.4 percent of his shots from the floor, over a 17-game schedule for Team RWE in 2023-24. He helped RWE advance to the championship series of the OTE playoff, averaging 3.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over seven games. Sutton played his junior year at Denver (Colo.) Accelerated Way, and participated in the NBPA Top 100 and Pangos All-American camps in 2023. “Darrion is someone we coveted for his two-way ability to rebound and slash on offense,” said Stoudamire. “That along with him defensively being able to guard multiple positions will be a plus for us from day one. I look for him to impact our program for years to come.”

Rated a four-star prospect by three of the four recruiting services, Onwuchekwa led Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff to a 118-24 overall record, 34-0 in district play, and three state titles in the 4A level of the University Scholastic League in his four years. He earned all-state honors by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches in in 2023 and 2024, and was named to the Dallas All-Metro team by the Dallas Morning News both years. As a senior, Onwuchekwa averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while hitting 38 percent of his three-point shots. He scored 19 points with 14 rebounds for Faith Family Academy in the state championship game. “Doryan is one of the better shooting bigs in the country,” Stoudamire said. “He’s really worked on his body, losing 50 pounds within the last year, which showed his commitment to be the best player he can be. As he gets stronger, again just like Darrion, he can impact our program for years to come.”