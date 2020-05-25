Memorial Day Reflection: Clint Castleberry

Written by Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame inductee and ACC Network personality Wes Durham and originally published more than 10 years ago in recognition of the 67th anniversary of Clint Castleberry’s first game as a Yellow Jacket, we repost this piece today in honor of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedom. By Wes Durham (Sept. 26, 2009) Bill Alexander’s Yellow Jackets of 1942 began their season 67 years ago today. It was hard to know what was expected that late September afternoon on Grant Field. The year before, Coach Alex’s team was 3-6, and had lost four of their last five games, including a 21-0 loss to Georgia at home. But 1942 would be a different year for Georgia Tech, and it was one they still talk about. In an 11-game span, one player won the hearts of Tech fans for not just that year, but every year after that. On this day, 67 years ago, Clinton Dillard Castleberry, Jr., made his college debut for Georgia Tech.

If you have followed Georgia Tech with any regularity, you know the story. Castleberry, who went undefeated as a prep star at Boys High in Atlanta, had spurned other big-time national football powers, to stay home and attend Georgia Tech. He was a remarkable player for his age and size. You see, Clint Castleberry wasn’t a Jim Thorpe or Red Grange type of player. He was only 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds. Castleberry was all-state in football, basketball and baseball at Boys High. He set state marks for scoring in a season with 102 points, while gaining 171 yards a game on the ground. The “box formation” attack let Castleberry run and pass Boys High to another state title in 1941. But he could sure play the game. He was so good, in fact, that as a freshman he would finish third for the Heisman Trophy, which at that time was precedent setting in itself. Since then, only Adrian Peterson (2nd in 2004) has surpassed the mark set by Castleberry. Michael Vick and Herschel Walker were the other freshmen to contend for college football’s single biggest individual honor, but they finished third like the Castleberry. He would also set marks as the first underclassman to be named first team All-SEC. That was pretty strong stuff for one season. The exploits of Castleberry are retold from memory now. At the height of his success, film was rare and newspaper accounts were spun from typewriters and telegraph lines as he worked his way into legendary status in what was an improbable season for Alexander’s team. The 1942 season hung in the balance following Pearl Harbor and the emergence of World War II. But it was decided that sports, particularly college football would be good for everyone’s morale. It was not only good for morale, it was great for Georgia Tech. Auburn fell to Tech in the opener, 15-0, in a game which Castleberry did everything, including make tackles on punt coverage. A report from Jack Troy of the Atlanta Constitution said, “Castleberry darted, stopped, changed direction, darted some more and often galloped when given shirt tail distance on scrimmage plays.” Word was that day, Castleberry lined up at end on punt coverage and ran so fast down the field he met the Auburn return man before the punt arrived, allowing him to catch the ball before making the tackle. It was quite a debut, and it would be quite a fall for the Ramblin’ Wreck.