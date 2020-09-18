McCamish Pavilion to Serve as Election Polling Location

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics announced on Friday that Tech’s McCamish Pavilion will be utilized as a polling location for the upcoming election cycle.

McCamish Pavilion, the home of Georgia Tech men’s and women’s basketball, will serve as a polling location for the upcoming general election, with early voting conducted from Oct. 21-23 and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. If necessary, McCamish Pavilion will also be a polling location for run-off elections on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 5.

“I am very proud and grateful to officially announce that McCamish Pavilion will serve as a polling location for the upcoming election,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury. “Many thanks go to Georgia Tech’s Voter Registration and Education Advisory Group, the Student Government Association and the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections for helping make it a reality.

“Our student-athletes and staff are committed to non-partisan efforts that encourage participation in the voting process, including starting a national movement by becoming the first athletics department in the nation to make Election Day a day off from mandatory athletic activities for our student-athletes,” Stansbury continued. “Offering McCamish Pavilion as a polling place is another action that we are taking to stress the importance of voting.”

Georgia Tech’s Student Government Association has a goal of making McCamish Pavilion the first polling location of its kind staffed fully by students. Georgia Tech student-athletes plan to assist in the effort.

Voters are encouraged to follow all public health recommendations regarding social distancing and face coverings while at McCamish Pavilion.

