Matthews Named to Academic All-District Track & Field Team

THE FLATS — Bria Matthews has been named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country Team, CoSIDA announced on Tuesday.

Selected by CoSIDA, the award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and academically. First-team academic all-district honorees advance to the academic all-America ballot with those teams being announced in June.

Matthews comes off a weekend where she qualifies for the NCAA Outdoor Championship after finishing in eighth in the triple jump, with a mark of 13.25m. She is also responsible for breaking her own school record in the ACC Outdoor Championship in the triple jump, jumping 13.77m becoming an ACC Champion.

Matthews also had a strong indoor season, becoming an all-American in the NCAA Indoor Championship, finishing fifth with a mark of 13.50m. She would also be crowned as the triple jump champion in the ACC Indoor Championship, winning in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

In the classroom, Matthews recently graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering with a 3.92 GPA. Following her degree, she will have two years left of eligibility due to an injury sustained during the 2016 season and will intern at Intel this summer once she completes competition at the NCCA Outdoor Championship in Austin, TX.

