Marty McDaniel Named Tech Softball Pitching Coach

THE FLATS –Former University of Tennessee assistant coach Marty McDaniel has joined the Yellow Jackets’ staff as its pitching coach, Georgia Tech softball head coach Aileen Morales announced on Friday.

“I am beyond thrilled to announce the addition of Marty McDaniel and his family to our Yellow Jacket family,” Morales said. “Coach McDaniel is an elite coach with a wealth of experience in developing the top pitchers in the nation. His resume is beyond impressive and it speaks to his ability to bring the best out of his athletes. His passion for the game and personality will not only elevate our pitching staff, but also enhance all aspects of our program.”

“I would like to thank Coach Morales for giving me this opportunity to be a part of Georgia Tech Athletics and the softball family,” McDaniel said. “Throughout the interview process, I have been impressed by the vision and goals she has for the program and I am looking forward to working with her, Coach Mariconda, Coach Hardy and the student-athletes to achieve them. I am excited to work with our pitching staff and ready to get to work for the upcoming season.”

A veteran collegiate pitching coach with a long history of success, McDaniel played a pivotal role in making Tennessee a top-tier team in the SEC over the last 16 seasons, earning NFCA Southeast Region Coaching Staff of the Year honors three times. During his tenure, McDaniel also helped lead the program to seven Women’s College World Series appearances and two SEC tournament titles.