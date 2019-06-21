Lin Tabbed to All-ACC Academic Women’s Tennis Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis freshman Jeanette Lin earned a spot on the 2019 All-ACC Academic Women’s Tennis Team, as announced by the league office on Friday.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Lin, a business administration major, was named to the Georgia Tech Dean’s List both semesters of her freshman year in recognition of her academic work.

“I am so proud of Jeanette,” said head coach Rodney Harmon. “She worked hard both on the court in and in the classroom this past season.”

The academic honor marks the first for Lin who made her collegiate debut for the Yellow Jackets this season, taking the court in 12 matches before injury sidelined the Melbourne, Australia native.

She was tabbed the ACC Freshman of the Week in February after helping Tech to a pair of victories. Lin cruised to a straight-set victory against Georgia State before clinching Tech’s upset win over No. 11 Northwestern from court two.

Lin becomes the first Yellow Jacket to be named to the All-ACC Academic Team since a trio of Jackets earned the recognition in 2015.

