Lin, Otsuka Named ITA Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athletes

TEMPE, Ariz. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis’ Jeanette Lin and Nami Otsuka earned academic honors on Thursday, being named 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes, as announced by the organization.

In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status, a player must meet be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least a 3.50 for the academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters (including freshman through senior year). Georgia Tech was one of 11 ACC schools represented on the ITA Scholar-Athlete list.

“I’m proud of Jeanette and Nami for earning ITA Scholar-Athlete honors,” commented head coach Rodney Harmon. “They both worked very hard in the classroom and on the court this year, and are both very deserving of the recognition.”

Lin, a business administration major, was named to the Georgia Tech Dean’s List both semesters of her freshman year and was tabbed to the All-ACC Academic Team last month. She made her collegiate debut for the Yellow Jackets this season, taking the court in 12 matches before injury sidelined her the remainder of the season.

She was tabbed the ACC Freshman of the Week in February after helping Tech to a pair of victories. Lin cruised to a straight-set victory against Georgia State before clinching Tech’s upset win over No. 11 Northwestern from court two.

Otsuka, a biology major, led the Yellow Jackets from the No. 2 singles position the majority of the dual season and collected a combined 21 wins in singles and doubles play. The Norcross, Ga., native partnered with teammate Gia Cohen primarily in doubles action with the duo pocketing 11 wins.

Lin and Otsuka become the first Yellow Jackets to be named ITA Scholar-Athletes since Natasha Proknevska and Muriel Wacker earned the recognition in 2014.

