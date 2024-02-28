Limited Tickets Remain for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate

THE FLATS – Limited tickets remain for Georgia Tech baseball’s highly anticipated state showdown with archrival Georgia on Friday, March 1 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium so fans are urged to act fast!

First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. as the white-hot Yellow Jackets (7-1) host the Bulldogs (8-0) for the first game of the three-game weekend series.

FRIDAY NIGHT PROMOTIONS AND GIVEAWAYS

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Friday’s game to catch all the action with gates opening 90 minutes prior to first pitch!

Fan promotions and giveaways include:

THWg flags giveaway;

GT blankets giveaway, presented by Invesco QQQ;

Friday Night Rally towels;

The Ramblin’ Wreck will also be on-hand and will circle the field pregame!

Parking will be available for fans in Klaus Deck on Friday night, with Lower Peters serving as overflow parking. Both cash and card will be accepted.

21st ANNUAL SPRING CLASSIC FOR KIDS

The 21st annual Spring Classic for Kids game on Sunday, March 3 will be the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate finale as Georgia Tech and Georgia square off at Coolray Field, the home of the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate to the Atlanta Braves).

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. and fans can purchase tickets for the Sunday matchup by clicking HERE! Proceeds from ticket sales go toward funding critical patient and family initiatives at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. All tickets are general admission.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet the Atlanta Braves mascot, Blooper and can also stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases.

