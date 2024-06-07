Lee, Sharabura Earn All-ACC Honors

THE FLATS – After completing successful seasons on the courts, Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura were awarded All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors on Friday, as the conference office announced the yearly award winners. Lee earned all-ACC second team recognition in singles, while Lee and Sharabura were named all-ACC second team in doubles. Lee led Georgia Tech from the No. 1 singles position all season, compiling a 20-15 overall record, including a 14-7 mark in dual singles matches. Ranked nationally all season in singles, Lee finished the season ranked No. 37. The Yellow Jacket ended the season earning her third-straight bid to the NCAA Singles Championship. The three-time all-ACC selection concluded her collegiate career with 88 singles wins to rank 13th all-time in the Georgia Tech women’s tennis record book.

In doubles action, Lee and Sharabura combined to post an 18-9 overall record. The doubles pair maintained the No. 1 position with a 16-5 record in dual matches and went 8-3 against ACC opponents. Lee and Sharabura jumped back into the national rankings in February and climbed as high as No. 11 in the country in April. After earning their second career bid to the NCAA Doubles Championship, the pair finished the season ranked No. 22 nationally. This is the pair’s first all-ACC recognition since the conference began awarding doubles accolades in 2023.