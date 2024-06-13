Lee Recipient of National Sportsmanship Award

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee has been named the recipient of the 2024 Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award, as the organization announced its national award winners on Thursday.

“Carol is such a deserving recipient of this award,” said Byers women’s tennis head coach Rodney Harmon. “She has worked tirelessly since her arrival at Georgia Tech to be the best player, student and teammate. It was a privilege to watch Carol grow as a player and person during her time on The Flats.”

The national ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award honors one Division I women’s tennis student-athlete who displays inspiring dedication and commitment to her team, which has enhanced her team’s performance and exemplified the spirit of college tennis. The award dates back to 1997 and is in memory of the late and widely admired Penn women’s tennis coach, Cissie Leary.

“Cissie Leary was a remarkable women’s tennis coach that I had the pleasure to work alongside and witness her influence on everyone she came across,” stated Harmon. “I wish Carol had the opportunity to meet Cissie because they embody some of the same characteristics – high-principled, positive and uplifting individuals.”