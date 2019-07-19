Kauf Donates $10,000 Gatorade Spotlight Grant

LINCOLN, Neb. – Georgia Tech softball incoming freshman Emma Kauf, the 2019 Gatorade Softball Player of the Year for Nebraska, earned the $10,000 spotlight grant from Gatorade to be donated to the Northeast Family Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Kauf’s hometown.
Winners of the Gatorade award from each state in each sport receive a $1,000 donation to a nonprofit group of their choice. Each Gatorade winner is allowed to submit an essay and apply for the $10,000 spotlight grant, an honor that goes to one athlete nationally from each sport. Kauf was selected as the 2019 softball honoree.
“Emma exemplifies what it means it be an everyday champion,” commented Georgia Tech head coach Aileen Morales. “This honor is just another testament to her fantastic character and ability to impact lives. I continue to be amazed by her contributions on and off the field.”
Kauf participated in service opportunities including basketball camps with her teammates at the Northeast Family Center.
The lefty catcher helped lead Lincoln Southwest to three-straight district championships (2016-18). After being the runners-up at the 2017 Class A State Championships, Lincoln Southwest won the title in 2018, Kauf’s senior year. She was tabbed a 2018 NFCA first-team all-American in 2018 and 2019.
In 2018, Kauf set the Nebraska all-class single-season runs record (81) and the class A single-season home run record (22). She also recorded the Nebraska career all-class home run (59), RBI (214), runs (236) records and the Nebraska class A career batting average record (.535).
