Kauf Donates $10,000 Gatorade Spotlight Grant

LINCOLN, Neb. – Georgia Tech softball incoming freshman Emma Kauf, the 2019 Gatorade Softball Player of the Year for Nebraska, earned the $10,000 spotlight grant from Gatorade to be donated to the Northeast Family Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Kauf’s hometown.

Winners of the Gatorade award from each state in each sport receive a $1,000 donation to a nonprofit group of their choice. Each Gatorade winner is allowed to submit an essay and apply for the $10,000 spotlight grant, an honor that goes to one athlete nationally from each sport. Kauf was selected as the 2019 softball honoree.

“Emma exemplifies what it means it be an everyday champion,” commented Georgia Tech head coach Aileen Morales. “This honor is just another testament to her fantastic character and ability to impact lives. I continue to be amazed by her contributions on and off the field.”