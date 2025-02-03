Junior Jackets Club Registration Open

Junior Jackets Club Information For just $50 a year, each Junior Jackets member will receive a comprehensive fan package, which includes:

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Athletics is opening registration for the 2025-26 Junior Jackets Club. The Junior Jackets Club is an exclusive membership program designed to elevate the fan experience for children aged 12 and under.

Pick-Up Information

Junior Jackets members will be notified through the monthly newsletter about designated pick-up dates, which will coordinate with Junior Jackets designated Georgia Tech sporting events.

For more information and to join the Junior Jackets Club, please stay tuned for updates on our official website and social media channels.

Contact

GT Marketing

Email: GTMarketing@athletics.gatech.edu

Full Steam Ahead

