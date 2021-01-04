Alvarado Named ACC Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week Monday in voting by a panel of 15 members of the media. It is the second time Alvarado has received the honor in his career. Day’Ron Sharpe of North Carolina was named the conference Rookie of the Week.
The 6-foot guard from Brooklyn, N.Y., averaged 22.5 points in leading the Yellow Jackets to a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference victories last week against North Carolina (72-67) and Wake Forest (70-54), lifting Tech to a 6-3 overall mark and a 2-1 conference record. Alvarado is the second Tech player to earn the distinction this season, joining Moses Wright, who did so back in early December.
Alvarado 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half of Tech’s win over North Carolina, helping spark the Jackets’ rally from an eight-point deficit over the final seven minutes. He hit 8-of-10 shots from the floor, pulled seven rebounds and assisted on seven other Tech baskets in the game. He also had a game-high three steals.
He led Tech over Wake Forest with a game-high 25 points, hitting 9-of-14 shots from the floor, including a pair of three-point baskets, and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the foul line. He added a pair of assists and a steal and did not turn the ball over in 35:49. Alvarado scored 15 of the Jackets’ first 17 points out of the halftime break, pushing the team’s lead from 14 to 25 points.
Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado scores 21 points In second half against Wake Forest
Alvarado had scored 20 or more points in each of Tech’s last three games and five times this season. He has shot 64.5 percent from the floor, 40 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the foul line in ACC games this season. In all games, he has made 52.8 percent of his field goal tries, 40.9 percent from three-point range and 86.8 percent from the free throw line, and ranks in the ACC’s top 10 in assists, steals and assist/turnover ratio.
Since Tech’s 2004 Final Four year, 14 Yellow Jackets have been named ACC Player of the Week. Five of those have come since the beginning of last season.
Tech looks ahead to a pair of road games in the ACC this week, visiting Notre Dame for a 7 p.m. contest Wednesday night and a 4 p.m. tilt at Louisville Saturday.
