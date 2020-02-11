Jones Tabbed ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis senior Kenya Jones was named the ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week after going undefeated at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships over the weekend. Jones helped Tech secure a spot in the quarterfinals, while collecting five wins between singles and doubles play, including three wins over nationally-ranked opponents.

In doubles action, Jones partnered with teammate Victoria Flores to collect two wins at the top seed against No. 12 Ohio State and No. 9 Florida State to improve to 14-2 overall this season. The pair, ranked No. 37 in the country, clinched the doubles point for the Jackets against the Buckeyes to secure the early match lead and a berth into the quarterfinals on Saturday. On Sunday against the Seminoles, Jones and Flores uprooted the 15th-ranked doubles tandem in the nation, defeating Victoria Allen and Petra Hule, 6-2, to clinch the doubles point for Tech.

Jones, ranked No. 60, put together an impressive weekend in singles action, pocketing three victories at the No. 1 spot, including two over top-10 opponents. The Memphis, Tenn., native opened singles play with a 6-1, 6-4 decision over No. 8 Shiori Fukuda of Ohio State, before capturing a three-set win over Stanford’s No. 6 Michaela Gordon, 0-6, 6-1, 6-2, in the quarterfinals. Jones capped the weekend pocketing a straight-set win over FSU’s Emmanuelle Salas.

Jones is 6-2 in dual singles action this season, while the Jacket also boasts a 9-1 mark in dual doubles action. This marks the second weekly honor for the Yellow Jackets this season as Victoria Flores earned the recognition after a strong performance in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in January.

Georgia Tech returns to the courts on Friday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. to welcome Miami to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

