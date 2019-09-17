Jones Ranked No. 10 in ITA Preseason Rankings

TEMPE, Ariz. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis senior Kenya Jones represented the Yellow Jackets in the 2019-20 Oracle ITA Preseason National Rankings released on Tuesday. Jones, who finished the 2018-19 season ranked No. 16 in singles, earned a No. 10 preseason singles ranking.

A two-time All-American, Jones led the Yellow Jackets from the No. 1 singles position all last season, boasting a 29-12 overall record, including a 16-7 dual singles mark and an 11-3 record in ACC play. Jones went 10-7 in dual singles play against nationally ranked opponents, including capturing a pair of top-10 victories.

The Memphis, Tenn., native was tabbed all-ACC first team last season after her junior campaign in which she rose as high as No. 8 in the national polls in singles. Following her sophomore campaign, Jones picked up ITA All-American honors in doubles and was tabbed all-ACC second team.

Jones will open the fall portion of the 2019-20 season with the Yellow Jackets at the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic this weekend, Sept. 20-22.

