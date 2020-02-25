Jones Named ACC Co-Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis senior Kenya Jones was tabbed the ACC Co-Tennis Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Tuesday. Jones picked up the honor for the second time this season after going undefeated in Tech’s two wins last weekend.

In doubles action, Jones partnered with teammate Victoria Flores to collect a pair of wins at the top seed against two ranked doubles teams. Comprising the No. 17 doubles tandem in the country, Jones and Flores dropped only three games in the two victories and clinched the doubles point at Boston College to give the Jackets the early lead. Jones and Flores are 17-2 overall this season and 12-1 in dual play after the weekend.

Jones, who climbed to No. 23 last week in the ITA polls, continued her impressive play in singles action, topping another pair of ranked opponents against Virginia and Boston College. Jones gave Tech its first lead of the match against No. 9 Virginia, downing No. 15 Natasha Subhash at the No. 1 spot in straight-sets, 7-5, 6-4, before uprooting No. 90 Yufei Long at Boston College, 6-3, 6-3, to clinch the match win for the Jackets. The Memphis, Tenn., native is 14-8 overall in singles play this season and 9-3 in dual action.

Jones shares the weekly honor with North Carolina senior Alexa Graham this week. The Jackets have collected three weekly honors this season. Jones earned the recognition after her strong performance at ITA National Team Indoor Championships, while Flores earned the honor after lifting Tech to a 2-0 weekend at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in January.

Georgia Tech returns to the courts on Friday, Feb. 28 for a 5 p.m. match against Clemson.

