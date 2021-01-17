Jones Leads Jackets on Day Two of Bulldog Kickoff

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis collected five singles wins and a pair of doubles victories on day two of the Bulldog Kickoff.

DOUBLES ACTION – The No. 12 Jackets opened the afternoon session splitting four doubles matches against host Mississippi State. Tech’s No. 5 duo of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores upped their weekend record to 2-0, rolling to a 6-1 victory over Madga Adaloglou and Lilian Poling. The Jackets came out with a 3-0 lead over the Bulldogs and never looked back. Gia Cohen and Ruth Marsh also proved victorious on the day. Tied at 3-3 with Chloe Cirotte and Tamara Racine, the Jackets took a 5-4 edge and closed out the win, 6-4.

SINGLES ACTION – Jones pocketed Tech’s first singles win on the afternoon as the 13th-ranked Yellow Jacket collected a straight-set win over Adaloglou, 6-3, 6-4. Freshmen Carol Lee and Ava Hrastar both won hard-fought matches against their opponents. Lee cruised to a 6-0 opening set over Cirotte, but trailed the Bulldog, 5-4, in the second set. She rallied to win the next three games to take the set, 7-5, and the match. On serve in the opening set at 4-all, Hrastar took the set, 6-4, over Racine and carried momentum into the second set, boasting a 5-2 lead. The freshman held strong to capture the straight-set win, 6-4, 6-4.

The Jackets wrapped up session play with victories from Sophia Sassoli and Mahak Jain. Knotted at 5-all in the first set, Sassoli took a set lead over Memphis’ Claire Sullivan, winning the tiebreak, and then dominated the second set, 6-1, to collect the win. Jain concluded singles action on the day, pocketing a super tiebreak win over Marta Falceto. Jain split the first two sets after holding set point in the opener, rebounding with a 7-5 second set win to force a tiebreak against the Bulldog. The freshmen Jacket won the tiebreak, 10-7, to take the match.

UP NEXT – The Jackets will face Memphis in a neutral site, dual match on Monday in Starkville. First serve is slated for 11 a.m.

RESULTS

DOUBLES

No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. Magda Adaloglou/Lilian Poling (MSU) 6-1

Gia Cohen/Ruth Marsh (GT) def. Chloe Cirotte/Tamara Racine (MSU) 6-4

Emma Antonaki/Alexandra Mikhailuk (MSU) def. Ava Hrastar/Carol Lee (GT) 7-5

Marta Falceto/Sara Lizariturry (MSU) def. Monika Dedaj/Sophia Sassoli (GT) 6-2

SINGLES

No. 13 Kenya Jones (GT) def. Magda Adaloglou (MSU) 6-3, 6-4

Ava Hrastar (GT) def. Tamara Racine (MSU) 6-4, 6-4

No. 69 Emma Antonaki (MSU) def. No. 56 Victoria Flores (GT) 6-4, 6-4

Alexandra Mikhailuk (MSU) def. No. 123 Gia Cohen (GT) 7-6, 7-5

Carol Lee (GT) def. Chloe Cirotte (MSU) 6-0, 7-5

Lilian Poling (MSU) def. Ruth Marsh (GT) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

Mahak Jain (GT) vs. Marta Falceto (MSU) 6-7, 7-5, 1-0 (10-7)

Sophia Sassoli (GT) def. Claire Sullivan (MEM) 7-6, 6-1

