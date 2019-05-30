Jones Earns ITA All-America Accolades

TEMPE, Ariz. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis junior Kenya Jones was named to the 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-America class in singles, the organization announced on Thursday. This is the second All-America honor for Jones, who earned doubles recognition last year.

“I am so proud of Kenya,” commented head coach Rodney Harmon. “She deserved this honor after a great season highlighted by a number of wins over the top players in the country.”

The Memphis, Tenn., native led the Yellow Jackets from the No. 1 singles position all season, boasting a 29-12 overall record, including a 16-7 dual singles mark and an 11-3 record in ACC play. Jones went 10-7 in dual singles play against nationally ranked players and pocketed a pair of victories over top-10 opponents to close the regular season.

The all-ACC first team selection finished her junior campaign ranked No. 15 nationally and was ranked as high as No. 8 during the season.

Jones, who was named an ITA All-American last season with doubles partner Paige Hourigan, becomes the sixth Yellow Jacket in program history to earn All-America recognition in singles. Six Yellow Jackets have received All-America status a total of 10 times in program history.

