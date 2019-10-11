Jones Concludes ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis senior Kenya Jones’ consolation run at the ITA All-American Championships came to a close on Friday as the Yellow Jacket split a pair of matches.

ITA All-American Championships Tournament Page

In second round consolation action, No. 10 Jones faced No. 52 Samantha Martinelli of Yale. The Yellow Jacket cruised to a straight-set victory over Martinelli, downing the Bulldog, 6-3, 6-2.

With the win, Jones advanced to the quarterfinal round where she met familiar foe No. 23 McCartney Kessler from Florida. Jones battled the Gator, but fell, 6-2, 6-4.

Tech returns to action at the ITA Southeast Regionals in Tallahassee, Fla., Oct. 17-21.

