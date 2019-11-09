Jones, Cohen Advance to Finals at Rebel Invite

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – On day two of the Rebel Invite, Georgia Tech’s Kenya Jones and Gia Cohen advanced to main draw singles finals of their respective flights as the Yellow Jackets captured four wins on Saturday.

In main draw action, Jones took on Mississippi’s Terez Janatova in the semifinals. After winning the first set, 6-4, Jones dropped the second to Janatova, 6-3, but was victorious in a hard-fought third set, sealing the match with a 7-5 set win. Also advancing to the final after defeating a Mississippi opponent was teammate Cohen, who topped Alexa Bortles in flight two. Cohen cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over the Rebel, to claim a spot in the final on Sunday.

Freshman Rosie Garcia Gross battled Utah’s Katya Hersh in the main draw semifinals and despite challenging Hersh, fell, 7-5, 7-6.

In consolation action, Victoria Flores pocketed a 6-2, 6-4 win over Kristen Prelle of Arizona. Nadia Gizdova also collected a consolation win, defeating Connie Li (UNLV), 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

After a successful day in doubles to open the tournament on Friday, the Jackets faced a tough day in semifinal play, dropping all three matches.

Action concludes on Sunday with finals of both doubles and singles beginning at 10 a.m. (PT).

MAIN DRAW

FLIGHT ONE SINGLES

MAIN DRAW

No. 10 Kenya Jones (GT) def. Tereza Janatova (MISS) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5

CONSOLATION

Victoria Flores (GT) def. Kristen Prelle (AZ) 6-2, 6-4

FLIGHT TWO SINGLES

MAIN DRAW

Gia Cohen (GT) def. Alexa Bortles (MISS) 6-3, 6-4

CONSOLATION

Whitney Hekking (UU) def. Nami Otsuka (GT) 6-0, 6-4

FLIGHT THREE SINGLES

MAIN DRAW

Katya Hersh (UU) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 7-5, 7-6

CONSOLATION

Nadia Gizdova (GT) def. Connie Li (UNLV) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

FLIGHT FOUR SINGLES

MAIN DRAW

Megan Forster (CU) def. Sophia Sassoli (GT) 6-2, 6-2

FLIGHT ONE DOUBLES

MAIN DRAW

Katya Hersh/Anya Lamoreaux (UU) def. Gia Cohen/Nami Otsuka (GT) 8-5

Madison Tattini/Whitney Hekking (UU) def. Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) 8-7

FLIGHT TWO DOUBLES

MAIN DRAW

Maria Campos/Tallulah Farrow (CU) def. Sophia Sassoli/Rosie Gross (GT) 8-4

SUNDAY-Play begins at 10 a.m. PT

Doubles Finals

Singles Finals

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com