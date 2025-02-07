Jackets Welcome No. 22 South Carolina Saturday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns home for its only home match in the month of February to welcome No. 22 South Carolina on Saturday to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. First serve is slated for noon and the first 50 fans will receive a Georgia Tech Sting ‘Em flag.

After splitting a pair of road matches last weekend, the Yellow Jackets look to get back to winning ways and grab their fourth win at home on Saturday. Scarlett Nicholson clinched a 4-3 win at Illinois to open last weekend before Tech dropped a tough 4-2 decision at Northwestern. Nicholson went undefeated last weekend, notching a pair of singles wins and collecting a doubles victory against Northwestern. On the young season, Alejandra Cruz owns a perfect 4-0 dual singles record. In the first ITA individual rankings of the dual season, Cruz and Given Roach came in at No. 74 in the doubles rankings. The pair are 4-3 in the spring slate.

South Carolina has opened the spring slate with wins over Charleston Southern, Coastal Carolina and New Mexico. The Gamecocks’ only loss of the young season came against No. 7 Duke in the opening match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend, falling 4-1. Saturday will be the first true road match of the year for South Carolina. The Gamecocks are guided by Sarah Hamner at the No. 1 singles position. Hamner is 2-1 thus far.

Saturday’s meeting will mark the 11th in program history between the two squads. Georgia Tech holds a narrow 6-5 lead in the series after South Carolina claimed last year’s meeting in Columbia, 4-3. Prior to last season, Tech had taken the last six-straight meetings against the Gamecocks.

ITA RANKINGS

Singles

No. 21 Sarah Hamner – South Carolina

No. 61 Kaitlyn Carnicella – South Carolina

Doubles

No. 59 Sarah Hamner/Kaitlyn Carnicella – South Carolina

No. 74 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach – Georgia Tech

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com