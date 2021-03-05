Jackets Unable to Hang on Against NC State

Box Score

RALEIGH, N.C. – Georgia Tech softball (5-11) dropped to NC State 7-4 in the first game of the weekend series on Friday. The Yellow Jackets took the lead early with three runs in the top of the first, but were unable to sustain the lead throughout the game.

The Jackets kicked off the game with a bang as junior utility player Breanna Roper led off with a solo shot over right center in the top of the first. After a single by senior outfielder Cameron Stanford, senior first baseman Tricia Awald extended the lead with a two-run no-doubter to give Georgia Tech a 3-0 lead.

NC State answered in the bottom half, jumping on top with four runs as the leadoff runner was walked home and the remaining three runs came home on a wild pitch and an error. The Wolfpack built on their lead in the second, adding a two-run homerun to take a 6-3 lead.

Georgia Tech got one back in the top of the fourth, loading the bases on singles courtesy of Stanford and sophomore outfielder Kennedy Cowden along with a walk by senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay, allowing freshman infielder Jin Sileo to slip one into right field and score Stanford.

The Wolfpack responded once again in the bottom of the fourth, inching back ahead by three on an RBI single to later close out the game on top, 7-4.

Game Notes

Awald went 1-for-2 at the dish on the day, lacing a two-run dinger for her fifth home run of the season.

Roper led the Jacket bats through the game, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored on her first homerun of the season.

Stanford also had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Georgia Tech used three arms through the contest, starting sophomore righty Blake Neleman while senior right hander Morgan Bruce took the bulk of the load and senior lefty Madison McPherson finished the game.

Up Next

Georgia Tech will continue its weekend series against NC State in a doubleheader with games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. The games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

