Jackets Travel to Virginia Tech for Weekend Series

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (29-17, 11-7 ACC) embarks on its final road trip of the regular season this weekend, taking on No. 15/16 Virginia Tech (32-9-1, 14-4 ACC) in Blacksburg, Va. The Yellow Jackets have won five of their last six games going into this weekend as they strive for the best possible seed at the ACC Tournament next month.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (29-17, 11-7 ACC) at No. 15/16 Virginia Tech (32-9-1, 14-4 ACC)

Friday, April 19 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Saturday, April 20 | 2 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Sunday, April 21 | 12 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Storylines

This weekend’s series features two of the best power hitting teams in the nation as Georgia Tech (78 home runs – 4th in Division I) take on Virginia Tech (94 home runs – 2nd in Division I).

The Jackets’ 78 home runs is the 4th most in program history and just five home runs away from matching the total home run output of the last two seasons combined.

Tech has hit 30 more home runs this year than last season (78 in 2024 and 48 in 2023) the largest increase in Division I.

The Yellow Jackets are currently on pace for one of the best offensive season in program history, batting .321 as a team (record is .323 (2011)) with a .418 on base % (record is .411 (2010)) and a .574 slugging % (record is .589 (2011)).

The offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, ranking in the Top 25 in batting average (20th – .321), on-base % (13th – .418), slugging % (8th – .574), home runs (4th – 78), runs/game (13th – 6.67) & walks (7th – 178).

Tech is one of three teams in the country to have three players in the Top 30 for HRs: Mallorie Black (5th – 18), Sara Beth Allen (13th – 15) and Madison Dobbins (27th – 13).

Mallorie Black leads the ACC with 18 home runs (5th in DI) and 57 RBI (5th in DI). Her 57 RBI is the most by a Yellow Jacket since 2013 (10th in program history) and her 18 HR rank 7th most in program history.

Black (57) and Madison Dobbins (52) have both eclipsed 50 RBI this year, just the 3rd set of teammates in program history to achieve 50 RBI seasons and the 1st since 2010. GT & Nevada are the only programs with two 50+ RBI players.

Jin Sileo enters the weekend with a career-best six game hitting streak. She is batting .409 through nine games this month.

Ella Edgmon led the offense in the midweek victory at Georgia State, tying her career high with three hits. Edgmon leads the team with a .448 batting average and a .529 on base percentage in April.

Sara Beth Allen has now reached base in 15 consecutive games, four shy of her career-best set earlier this season.

Kinsey Norton has pitched in six of nine games in April. She leads the team with a 2.72 ERA this month while holding opponents to a .194 batting average.

Norton has been handy with the strikeout in recent games, recording 14 strikeouts in her last three appearances after posting only 27 through her first 26 games.

