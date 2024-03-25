Jackets Travel to Kennesaw For Midweek Game

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (22-12, 8-4 ACC) continues its road swing with a trip up I-75 to visit Kennesaw State (10-21, 2-4 ASUN). The Yellow Jackets will take on the Owls on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (22-12, 8-4 ACC) at North Carolina (20-7, 2-4 ACC)

Tuesday, March 26 | 6:30 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: KSU Owl Network

Storylines

• The Yellow Jackets begin their home-and-home series with Kennesaw St with the second game scheduled for Tuesday, April 23 at Mewborn Field.

• Tech leads the all-time series, 25-10, including a 9-3 record under head coach Aileen Morales. Tech has won the last five games in the series dating back to 2021.

• GT has now hit 60 home runs this season, the fourth most in Division I behind only Miami (OH), Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

• The White & Gold are one home run away from tying the 2019 season for the most HRs in a single season in the Morales era (61). That would also tie this years’ squad for the sixth-most home runs in program history.

• The Yellow Jacket offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, ranking in the Top 20 across DI in batting average (19th – .325), on-base % (14th – .422), slugging % (7th – .590), home runs (4th – 60), runs/game (13th – 6.79), double plays (4th – 19) and walks (8th – 132).

• Tech is one of only two programs in the country (also Oklahoma) to have three players with 10 or more HRs already in 2024: Madison Dobbins (12), Mallorie Black (11) and Sara Beth Allen (10).

• The Jackets are averaging 2.00 HR/game against opponents from non-Power 5 conferences this year.

• Dobbins leads the ACC and is 5th in the country with 43 RBI, tied for the second-most by a Jacket in a single season over the last 10 years. Black is close behind at 40 RBI, the eighth most in Division I. Tech is the only Power 5 program with multiple players in the Top 10 for RBI.

• Tiffany Domingue drove in three runs this past weekend, bringing her season total to 33, the 40th most in in Division I. GT is one of only three programs with three players in the Top 50 for RBI, alongside Oklahoma and Florida.

• Dobbins delivered her third grand slam of the season last Wednesday at Coastal Carolina, tying the program record for the most grand slams in a single season, set back in 2011.

• Georgia Tech leads the ACC in walks (132) and double plays turned (19), the 4th most in Division I.

• Sara Beth Allen owns the 3rd most walks across all of Division I, drawing 28 free bases. She has the 23rd-best on-base pct in DI at .536, while hitting 10 home runs, the 24th most in DI.

• Allen became the first Yellow Jacket in the Morales era to record back-to-back seasons with double digit home runs (13 last season) – first since Hope Rush in 2012 and 2013.

• Ella Edgmon is tied for 8th in the country with 37 runs scored. Edgmon has scored 18 runs in ACC play already, the most in the league at an average of 1.64 runs/conference game.

• Jin Sileo stole her 10th base of the season last week. She becomes the first Yellow Jacket in the Morales era to record 10+ stolen bases in all four seasons played at Tech and the first since 2015.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.