Jackets Travel to Face No. 6 Louisville

THE FLATS – Playing its seventh game away from home in the last 10, Georgia Tech continues Atlantic Coast Conference play Wednesday night against No. 6 Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center. Tip time is 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech update (8-10, 3-5 ACC) – In its fourth season under head coach Josh Pastner, Tech has lost its last two games, both at home against Notre Dame (78-74) and Virginia (63-58), and fell to 11th place in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets have yet to win an ACC game at home this season, however, they are 3-1 on the road with victories over NC State (82-81/ot), North Carolina (96-83) and Boston College (71-52). Tech’s last three conference losses have come by a total of 19 points.

Louisville update (15-3, 6-1 ACC) – In their second season under head coach Chris Mack, the Cardinals share first place in the ACC after winning four straight games against Miami, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Duke. The last three wins came on the road by a total of 14 points. Louisville is one of seven teams to be ranked No. 1 in the nation this season, spending two weeks at the top spot after winning its first nine games.

Broadcast information – Live coverage on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (Fox Sports South in Georgia). Online streaming on ACC Network Extra available through the ESPN app. Radio coverage by Learfield IMG College (680 AM and 93.7 FM the Fan in Atlanta, TuneIn app). Tech broadcast available on satellite radio (XM ch. 383, internet ch. 973).