Jackets Travel North for Midweek Games

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (19-10, 7-2 ACC) heads back on the road for a pair of midweek contests at Charleston Southern (13-12, 0-0 Big South) and Coastal Carolina (18-10, 1-2 Sun Belt). The games are the beginning of a nine-game road swing for the Yellow Jackets, a trip that will take them through four states across the next 11 days.

Game Information

Georgia Tech (19-10, 7-2 ACC) at Charleston Southern (13-12, 0-0 Big South)

Tuesday, March 19 | 5 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ESPN+

Georgia Tech (19-10, 7-2 ACC) at Coastal Carolina (18-10, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Wednesday, March 20 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ESPN+

Storylines

• Tech has come from behind in 12 of its 19 victories so far, defeating opponents by an average margin of 5.1 runs, with five come-from-behind wins ending via run-rule.

• GT has now hit 55 home runs this season, the fourth most in Division I behind only Miami (OH), Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

• The Yellow Jacket offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, ranking in the Top 15 across DI in batting average (14th – .340), on-base % (8th – .434), slugging % (6th – .623), home runs (4th – 55), runs/game (9th – 7.14 double plays/game (13th – 0.59) and walks (8th – 112).

• Tech and Oklahoma are the only teams in the nation with 3 players at 9 HR or more (Sara Beth Allen (9), Mallorie Black (11) and Madison Dobbins (11)). Black and Dobbins are tied for the ACC lead with 11 home runs and are the only teammates from a Power 5 team in the national Top 10, (6th most HR in DI).

• It’s the first time two Jackets have had 11 or more HRs through the first 29 games since 2010 (Jen Yee & Hope Rush).

• Black and Dobbins are 1st and 2nd in the ACC with 39 and 38 RBI this season.

• Tech is the only team in the nation with multiple players in the Top 10 for RBI – Black (5th – 39) & Dobbins (6th – 38).

• Georgia Tech leads the ACC in walks (112) and double plays turned (17) and are second in the conference in home runs, on base % and slugging %,

• Sara Beth Allen owns the 5th most walks across all of Division I, drawing 25 free bases. She has the 22nd-best on-base pct in DI at .545, while hitting nine home runs, the 23rd most in DI.

• Mallorie Black and Ella Edgmon are tied for the 10th most runs scored in Division I and the second most in the conference. Edgmon has scored 17 runs in ACC play already, the most in the league at an average of 2.125 runs/conference game.

• Softball America ranked four Jackets in their Top 10 position rankings: Allen was named No. 1 among UTL, Black No. 2 for 3B, Dobbins No. 10 in the outfield and Domingue No. 10 at 2B.

• Chandler Dennis notched her 8th career save – the second-most in program history, eight shy of the program record. Blake Neleman’s next save will tie her for 3rd on the all-time list.

• Neleman recorded her 600th career strikeout last week, just the 2nd Jacket to ever reach 600 Ks, also Jessica Sallinger.

• GT has turned 17 double plays this season, the fourth most across all of Division I and the 2nd most in the Power 5.

