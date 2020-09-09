Jackets Third in ACC Preseason Coaches Poll, Three Tabbed Preseason All-ACC

ACC Release

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech volleyball was picked to finish third in the 2020 ACC Preseason Coaches Poll, and Julia Bergmann, Mariana Brambilla and Matti McKissock were named 2020 preseason all-ACC, the league office announced Wednesday.

The third-place finish in this season’s preseason poll is up eight spots from 2019 when the Yellow Jackets were picked to finish 11th, before going 26-8 and finishing second in the ACC.

Bergmann is coming off an outstanding freshman season with the Jackets, becoming the program’s fourth ACC Freshman of the Year and second AVCA Region Freshman of the Year, in addition to earning first team all-ACC honors and an all-freshman team selection. The native of Munich, Germany, was tabbed ACC Freshman of the Week twice during the regular season (Oct. 14 and Nov. 25). She led the ACC with 64 service aces, and led the team with 427 kills.

Brambilla earned first-team all-ACC and all-region honors in 2019. She was named ACC Player of the Week on Nov. 25, following her performances in Tech’s wins over Clemson and Notre Dame. The outside hitter from Porto Alegre, Brazil, performed consistently during conference play and was critical to Tech’s final 13-1 run to finish the regular season. She recorded a career-best 25 kills against TCU in the NIVC semifinal match and went on to be crowned NIVC MVP while helping lead the Jackets to their first NIVC Championship.

McKissock became the program’s first ACC Setter of the Year in 2019, while also earning first team all-ACC and all-region honors. The Windermere, Fla. native recorded a career-high 63 assists against Boston College (Sept. 30), and helped put Tech in the top 15 of the NCAA for hitting percentage (.282), ranking fourth in program history, while also surpassing the 2,000 career assist mark during the 2019 season.

Georgia Tech volleyball announced its 2020 eight-match conference slate last week, consisting of four home matches in O’Keefe Gymnasium and four road matches. All ACC teams were separated into three regions of five teams, with Tech facing each of the other four teams in its region twice, including one bye week, beginning September 24 at Miami.

Georgia Tech volleyball’s full schedule can be found here.

Due to COVID-19, season and single-game tickets will not be sold for the 2020 season. O’Keefe Gymnasium will operate at a reduced capacity, and face coverings will be required for everyone in attendance.

Select POINT TECH! Club donors, starting with the ace and attack levels, will have the opportunity to request complimentary season tickets for the 2020 season. The rest of the fans in attendance will consist of students and player guests. Seating in O’Keefe Gymnasium will remain general admission. Seats will be available in clusters of two to allow for social distancing, and will be denoted by Stinger Seats throughout the gym.

Additional details, including TV broadcast information, will be finalized in the near future.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Volleyball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.