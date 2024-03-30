Open search form
PHOTO GALLERY: Jackets Sweep Atlanta Classic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Volleyball started the spring season with an undefeated day at the Atlanta Classic, taking down Tennessee, Virginia and Auburn on Saturday inside O’Keefe Gym. The Yellow Jackets defeated Tennessee, 3-1, in a showdown between Round of 16 teams from the fall before winning two out of three sets against both Virginia and Auburn in the afternoon.

Tech will play the rest of the spring season on the road with games scheduled at Georgia (April 6) and at Florida (April 13).

Danny Karnik photos 

