Jackets Take Series Over Boston College with 3-1 Win

Box Score

THE FLATS – Crosby Huckabay went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple to lead Georgia Tech to a 3-1 win over Boston College on Sunday at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets won two of three against the Eagles for their first ACC series win of the season.

How it Happened: Emma Kauf led off the game with a double and later came around to score on a two-out Tricia Awald single to put Tech up 1-0 early. Tech struck again in the third when Huckabay’s triple off the top of the center field wall scored Awald, and the Jackets added one more on a Breanna Roper single that plated Huckabay. Boston College loaded the bases in the fifth with AJ Alatorre at the plate, who hit a solo shot an inning earlier, but reliever Madison McPherson induced a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat and retire the side. Starter Blake Neleman pitched four and a third innings while allowing just one run to earn her eighth win of the season, and McPherson picked up the save. Awald and Roper were each 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Up next, Georgia Tech makes the short trip for a midweek game against Mercer, before returning home next weekend to host ACC foe Clemson.

Game Notes

Georgia Tech got its first series win over Boston College since 2013.

McPherson earned her first career save on Sunday against Boston College. She pitched four innings in two appearances this weekend without allowing a run.

Neleman picked up her team-leading eighth win of the season. She went 2-0 this weekend with 14 strikeouts and a 0.62 ERA.

Huckabay finished the series with an OBP of .444 and a slug of 1.000 with a triple and a home run.

Kauf stole her team-leading seventh base of the season on Sunday.

Multimedia

B1 | Awald drives in Kauf and the Jackets strike first, 1-0!! pic.twitter.com/Qzmw6UdWAQ — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) March 8, 2020

Crosby Huckabay hits an RBI triple

B3 | Roper singles to score Huckabay, 3-0 Jackets!! pic.twitter.com/QNdFJ87uqD — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) March 8, 2020

Jackets turn a bases-loaded 4-6-3 double play