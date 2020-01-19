Jackets Sweep Doubles on Day Two of MLK Invite

Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech wrapped up day two of the MLK Invitational, sweeping doubles against No. t-19 Columbia on Sunday at Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

The pairing of Marcus McDaniel and Pablo Schelcher came up big for the second time this weekend, outdueling Jack Lin and Alex Kotzen, 6-3. Andres Martin and Keshav Chopra also picked up their second win of the tournament, defeating Adam Ambrozy and Rian Pandole, 7-5. And playing together for the first time this season, Carlos Divar and Chris Yun teamed up to take down Jason Lui and Jackie Tang, 6-4.

In singles, Chopra played the right way and went the distance in an aggressive match against No. 79 Kotzen, falling 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, while Schelcher was in a close battle, pushing Pandole to a third set before eventually dropping the match, 1-6, 6-1, 6-7(1).

Play concludes on Monday when the Jackets face No. 16 South Carolina, starting not before 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Results

Doubles competition

ct1 Keshav Chopra/Andres Martin (Georgia Tech) def. Adam Ambrozy/Rian Pandole (Columbia) 7-5

ct2 Pablo Schelcher/Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) def. Jack Lin/Alex Kotzen (Columbia) 6-3

ct3 Carlos Divar/Chris Yun (Georgia Tech) def. Jason Lui/Jackie Tang (Columbia) 6-4

Singles competition

ct1 #73 Jackie Tang (Columbia) def. Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

ct2 Rian Pandole (Columbia) def. Pablo Schelcher (Georgia Tech) 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (7-1)

ct3 #6 Jack Lin (Columbia) def. Andres Martin (Georgia Tech) 6-4, 6-4

ct4 #79 Alex Kotzen (Columbia) def. Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3

ct5 Adam Ambrozy (Columbia) def. Chris Yun (Georgia Tech) 6-3, 6-4

ct6 Austen Huang (Columbia) def. Brandon Freestone (Georgia Tech) 6-3, 6-4

Monday, January 20th

9 a.m. – Illinois vs Columbia

Not before 1 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs South Carolina

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.