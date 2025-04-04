Jackets Squeeze Two ACC Wins Out of Friday Double Header Against the Orange

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (24-14, 9-5 ACC) earned its third series win of the season after downing Syracuse (21-15, 2-12 ACC) in a double header on Friday. Addison Leschber was a standout performer in the double feature as she recorded four runs, four hits, one double, one triple, three RBI, and seven total bases. Four pitchers spent time in the circle, with Kinsey Norton and Sydnie Watts being credited with Tech’s wins.

QUICK HITS

Leschber led Tech’s offense in both slugging percentage (1.167) and on base percentage (.750) while being second on the team for batting average (.667) behind Eliana Gottlieb who went 4-5 on the day for a .800 batting average.

Watts earned her third win of the season in game two and retained her spotless 3-0 record with the help of Makayla Coffield who was credited with her first save of the season.

Coffield recorded her first career hit in the form of a single in the bottom of the fifth. While serving a dual role for the Jackets, the sophomore recorded her third highest number of strikeouts this season (4).

Leschber recorded a season high three runs and tied her season high for total bases in a single game (5), setting a new career high for total bases in a season (44).

Game one marked Sophia Voyles 16 th game start of the season and saw the senior reach 100 strikeouts on the season after recording five across 4.1 innings pitched.

game start of the season and saw the senior reach 100 strikeouts on the season after recording five across 4.1 innings pitched. Norton advanced to 2-1 in conference play after throwing 2.2 innings in game one.

Friday’s double header against Syracuse saw five Jackets record above a .400 batting average (Gottlieb, Leschber, Coffield, Connelly, Willer).

Jayden Gailey set a new reached base streak record for the season as her Friday performances extended her current reached base streak to 13 games, surpassing Gracyn Tucker’s 12-game reached base streak set earlier this season.

Paige Vukadinovich’s two hits and Gottlieb’s three hits in game one push them both to nine multi-hit games this season, the most multi-hit games by a Jacket in the 2025 season.

Leschber’s two hits in each game Friday bring her to four multi-hit games this season while her two RBI in game two brought her to seven multi-RBI games this season, the second most from a Yellow Jacket in 2025.

The back-to-back wins against Syracuse bring Tech to a 14-7 overall record against the Orange, with a 10-4 home record.

Tech has the potential to pull off its third sweep of Syracuse on Saturday (2022, 2019).

The 11 runs the Jackets scored in game one was the second most Tech has scored against Syracuse, with the most being 15 runs set back in the 2014 season.

Game two which saw Tech lead 4-0 after the first inning brought the Jackets to an 11-3 record when scoring in the first.

Tech also advances to 12-2 when the game is within one run.

With nine games left in the regular season, Tech sits with fifth in the conference standings, holding a 9-5 ACC record.

Game One

Voyles began the game getting two of Tech’s first three outs, both swinging, before catching the final batter of the second inning looking to send Tech back up to bat.

A Syracuse wild pitch would give both Leschber and Tech the first run of the day.

The senior remained in the circle and collected another two strikeouts across the third and fourth innings to hold Syracuse scoreless through four complete innings.

Leschber tallied her second run of the game as she came home off a sacrificed fly out to right field from Gottlieb in the fourth.

A two-run home run from Syracuse tied the game 2-2 in the top of the fifth and brought Norton in to relieve Voyles.

Tech reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the fifth inning off not only an Orange error but another wild pitch that gave Vukadinovich enough time to get home.

Three straight doubles from Connelly, Leschber, and Gottlieb tallied another three runs for Tech before a single from Hunter marked the fifth hit and sixth run of the inning. Hunter capped Tech’s fifth inning scoring as she came home with Syracuse caught Emma Simon stealing.

Syracuse was able to stack two runs on one hit and one Tech error to bring game one within four runs, but the Jackets were able to hold the Orange’s offense and leave three runners stranded on base.

With the bases loaded, Connelly sent a single to center field, sending both Vukadinovich and Willer home, with Willer successfully reaching home due to a throwing error from the center fielder. Gottlieb tallied one final run for the Jackets in the sixth as Edgmon advanced home from second.

The Orange scored one final run in the top of the seventh off one hit and one Tech error.

Game Two

Tech went up early in game two, scoring all of its four second game runs in the top of the first. A combined two hits, four walks, one stolen base, and one wild pitch brought home Tucker, Vukadinovich, Connelly, and Leschber.

Watts held the Orange scoreless through three complete innings before a fielding error in the top of the fourth got the visitors on the board. A second Tech error brought in two more runs for Syracuse before a fly out to right center put a halt to the Orange offense.

Coffield was sent in to relieve Watts to start the fifth and finished the remaining 3.0 innings in the circle for the Jackets. Following the substitution, the sophomore immediately caught two batters swinging. Coffield went on to record four strikeouts against 10 batters faced.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball will close out the series on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Mewborn Field. The final game is set to be streamed on ACCN.

