Jackets Split Doubleheader with Iowa State

Game 1 Box Score | Game 2 Box Score

THE FLATS – Blake Neleman tied her career high with nine strikeouts and Crosby Huckabay drove in four runs as Georgia Tech split its doubleheader with Iowa State, winning the first game, 3-1, before dropping the second, 4-3, on Friday at Mewborn Field.

Game 1

Georgia Tech 3, Iowa State 1

How it Happened: After Iowa State scored one in the first, Neleman took control, fanning three in the second. Tech got on the board in the bottom of the inning when an RBI single off the bat of Huckabay scored Tricia Awald to tie the game. And then with bases loaded in the third, the Jackets drove in two more on a Cameron Stanford sac fly and a Kennedy Cowden RBI base hit. Neleman finished the job from there, with nine strikeouts while allowing just one run on three hits to earn her fourth win of the season.

Game 2

Iowa State 4, Georgia Tech 3

How it Happened: Iowa State scored two in the first and one in the second to take an early lead. Morgan Bruce pitched well in relief, allowing just one run in five and one third innings of work. Down 4-0 with two on in the bottom of the sixth, Huckabay hit a three-run shot to pull the Jackets to within one. But that would be as close as it got for Tech. Cowden went 3-for-3 in the game, and Huckabay was 1-for-3 with three RBI.

The I-75 Challenge continues tomorrow with a doubleheader against Penn State, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Mewborn Field. The games can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

Game Notes

Blake Neleman tied her career high with nine strikeouts, and earned her team-leading fourth win of the season, while lowing her ERA to 1.82.

tied her career high with nine strikeouts, and earned her team-leading fourth win of the season, while lowing her ERA to 1.82. With hits in both games, Tricia Awald improved her reached-base streak to 11 games.

improved her reached-base streak to 11 games. Kennedy Cowden went 4-for-6 on the day and has an OBP of .448 in her last 10 games.

went 4-for-6 on the day and has an OBP of .448 in her last 10 games. Crosby Huckabay hit her first home run of the season, driving in four runs in the two games.

Multimedia

Mid 2 | Neleman fans THREE in the second. Here come the Jackets! Due up – Awald, Cowden, Zeitler GT – 0, ISU – 1 pic.twitter.com/FY7D7oR36G — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 28, 2020

B2 | RBI single from Huckabay scores Awald and Tech is on the board! GT – 1, ISU – 1 — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 28, 2020

B3 | Jackets break the tie with two runs on a Stanford sac fly and Cowden base hit! GT – 3, ISU – 1 — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 28, 2020

Mid 4 | Iowa State goes ⬇ in order! Due up – Huckabay, Hooper, Roper GT – 3, ISU – 1 — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 28, 2020

Mid 5 | Bruce retires the side with some 🔥 Due up – Hooper, Roper, Kauf GT – 0, ISU – 3 pic.twitter.com/2miPmiI3Y1 — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 28, 2020

Crosby Huckabay hits a three-run home run, her first of the season