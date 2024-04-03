Jackets Slug Past Troy, 14-9

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (24-14, 9-6 ACC) powered past Troy (26-13, 6-3 Sun Belt) with a six-run sixth inning, taking down the Trojans 14-9 on Wednesday evening at Mewborn Field. Eight different Yellow Jackets recorded RBI as Tech started off the month of April in the win column.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

The Jackets hit three home runs today, bringing their season total to 64 – the most in the Morales era, the most since 2011 and the sixth most in program history.

It was the 13 th game this season in which the Yellow Jackets have hit three or more HRs.

game this season in which the Yellow Jackets have hit three or more HRs. Tech is now averaging 2.06 home runs per game against program from outside the Power 5 conferences.

GT tied their season-best with 14 runs scored today. The Jackets have scored 14 runs in three games this season, the most since 2013.

The White & Gold came from behind to win the game, using a six-run sixth inning to erase the deficit. Tech has now come from behind in 14 of its 24 victories this season, winning those games by an average margin of 4.8 runs.

Tech improves to 17-5 at home this year, including wins in 16 of their last 18 at Mewborn Field.

The Jackets lead the all-time series with Troy, 17-15 and are 5-1 against the Trojans under Coach Morales.

Tech scored four in the bottom of the first and six in the bottom of the sixth innings, the 22 nd and 23 rd 4+ run innings of the season.

and 23 4+ run innings of the season. The Jackets turned a 1-2-3 double play in the fifth inning, giving them an ACC best 20 double plays turned this year.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Madison Dobbins led the offense with three RBI, all coming off a home run in the first inning. It was her 13 th home run of the season, giving her 47 RBI.

home run of the season, giving her 47 RBI. Her 13 home runs tie her with Sara Beth Allen (2023) and Cameron Stanford (2019) for the most home runs in a single season since 2013.

Dobbins’ 47 RBI is the most in the ACC and ties her for the fifth most in Division I.

Mallorie Black reclaimed 2 nd place in the ACC with a two RBI performance tonight, bringing her season total to 43.

place in the ACC with a two RBI performance tonight, bringing her season total to 43. Black launched her 12 th home run of the season in the first inning. She has hit more home runs this season than her previous three combined (10).

home run of the season in the first inning. She has hit more home runs this season than her previous three combined (10). Jayden Gailey connected for her third home run of the year in the fifth inning. She would drive in another run off a hit by pitch in the sixth for her 3 rd career multi-RBI day.

career multi-RBI day. Gailey scored a career-best three runs today, marking her first game with multiple runs scored.

Gracie Hillman delivered her second 3 for 3 game of the season tonight, driving in the first two RBI of her career. She also stole two bases, marking her first-career multi-steal game.

Tiffany Domingue continued to swing a hot bat, driving in two runs with a single in the sixth inning.

Domingue now owns 39 RBI as a Yellow Jacket and 182 for her career, the 18 th most in Division I, among active players.

most in Division I, among active players. Ella Edgmon came across to score twice, giving her 40 runs in 2024, the most on the team and the second most in the ACC.

Tech drew eight walks tonight, tied for the most in a single game this year. The Jackets have now drawn 154 walks in 2024, the 7th most in Division I.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Blake Neleman made her 140 th career appearance tonight, starting the game and throwing the first two innings. She is now in sole possession of the second most appearances in program history.

career appearance tonight, starting the game and throwing the first two innings. She is now in sole possession of the second most appearances in program history. Neleman’s 96 starts remains the 4 th most in program history.

most in program history. Kinsey Norton pitched the final five innings of the game, allowing just one earned run to collect the victory.

Norton improves to 6-2 this year, tying her with Sophia Voyles and Neleman for the most wins on the team.

Norton has now pitched 53.2 innings this season, her first career 50+ inning campaign.

The Woodstock, Ga. native lowers her ERA to 1.62 at home this year.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After Neleman sent Troy down in order to start the game, Mallorie Black instantly put the Jackets in front with a first-pitch no doubt homer over the shed in left field. Domingue and Edgmon both reached base allowing Dobbins to bring them all home with another home run and just like that, the Jackets had scored four runs before recording their second out of the game. That lead would be short lived as Troy struck for five runs in the top of the second, taking its first lead of the game, 5-4. Hillman led off the second inning with a single, stealing second and third before being driven home by Black to tie the game, 5-5.

A three-run third inning gave Troy the lead once again, 8-5. The Jackets got one back in the bottom of the inning thanks to an RBI single from Hillman and would eventually tie it up again in the bottom of the fifth after a solo shot from Gailey and an RBI single from Sara Beth Allen. The Trojans stuck their nose out again in the top of the sixth, going in front for the third time, 9-8. Tech was quick to respond once again, this time with a six-run bottom of the sixth, the second most runs scored in a single inning this season.

The sixth inning started with a four-pitch walk for Domingue. Edgmon slapped a single before Dobbins watched ball four to load the bases. Gailey was next up, getting hit by a pitch to tie the game, 9-9, with the bases still loaded and nobody out. Hunter walked on four pitches to give Tech the lead, 10-9, bringing up Hillman again. Hillman slapped a seeing eye single through the left side of the infield to bring home Dobbins as the Jackets went station to station. Grace Connelly drove in her third RBI of the season with yet another four-pitch walk before Domingue brought Hillman and Hunter across the plate with a single up the middle, giving GT a commanding 14-9 lead headed into the final inning. Norton handled her business in the seventh, sitting Troy down in order to polish off a wildly entertaining night of softball at Mewborn Field.

UP NEXT­­

The Yellow Jackets will make the trip down to Auburn for three games this weekend. Tech will battle Auburn on Friday at 5 pm before a Saturday double header against Louisiana Tech (10 am) and Auburn again (4 pm).

