Jackets Slated to Open ACC Championships on Thursday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis earned the No. 8 seed in the 2025 ACC Championship and will open play on Thursday, April 17 at 10 a.m. The Yellow Jackets will face the winner of No. 8-seeded Clemson vs. either No. 16-seeded Syracuse or No. 17-seeded Boston College.

Tech (12-10 overall, 6-6 ACC) topped all three potential opponents during regular season action. Syracuse and Boston College open play in first round action on Tuesday. The winner will meet 8th-seeded Clemson in second round action on Wednesday.

Last season, Georgia Tech fell to Clemson, 4-3, in second round action. Overall, Tech is 34-31 when competing in the ACC Championship dating back to 1986. The Jackets have won four ACC Tournament titles in program history – 2005, 2006, 2007and 2010. Tech has made seven total appearances in the title match.

The ACC Championship will take place in Cary, N.C. at the Cary Tennis Park from April 15-20. The semifinal match featuring the highest remaining seed and the championship match will air on ACC Network Extra.

The Yellow Jackets concluded regular season action on Sunday dropping a heartbreaker to SMU, 4-3. Tech claimed the first three singles matches, but could not pull out the victory on senior day.

