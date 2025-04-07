Seven-Game Road Stand for Tech Begins with Jax State on Tuesday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (24-15, 9-6 ACC) will look to wrap up its 2025 away games with a seven-game road stand starting with Jax State (24-16, 7-8 CUSA) on Tuesday before traveling up north to take on the Tar Heels in a three-game series.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (24-15, 9-6 ACC) vs. Jax State (24-16, 7-8 CUSA); Tech leads the series 11-5

– Friday, April 4 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ESPN+

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets went 3-1 last week after collecting a 1-0 midweek win over Georgia Southern before going on to earn their third ACC series win with back-to-back wins against Syracuse on Friday.

In tech’s three game series against Syracuse, both Eliana Gottlieb and Addison Leschber led the Jackets in batting average (.556).

Leschber had a strong showing in the series against the Orange as she recorded one run, five hits, one double, one triple, three RBI, and eight total bases.

The first baseman led Tech’s offense with a .889 slugging percentage, paired with a .636 on base percentage.

Kinsey Norton spent the most time in the circle for the Jackets with a team high 7.2 innings pitched in two game appearances, one of which she started.

Sophia Voyles and Makayla Coffield also saw action in two games for Tech, with Voyles pitching a combined 5.1 innings and Coffield recording 4.0 innings pitched.

Game two saw Coffield earn her first save of the season along with her first career hit.

Voyles continues to lead Tech’s offense with a 2.31 ERA alongside nine wins, four complete games, four solo shutouts, one combined shutout, 85.0 innings pitched, and 102 strikeouts, and 23 appearances, including 16 game starts.

The only other pitcher to hold double-digit starts this season in freshman Sydnie Watts with 11 starts. Watts maintains her perfect 3-0 record while also owning one complete game, one solo shutout, one combined shutout, 38.0 innings pitched and 35 strikeouts.

Despite starting only 31 games, freshman Alyssa Willer maintains a starting spot in the Jackets outfield since the Jackets’ game against Troy earlier this season and holds on to a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Willer leads tech offense with a .378 batting average, .649 slugging percentage, and a .524 on base percentage while sporting 26 runs, 28 hits, five home runs, 23 RBI, 48 total bases, and a team high 24 walks.

Her 1.173 on base + slugging percentage is ranked 14 th in the ACC, the third highest of any freshman in the conference.

in the ACC, the third highest of any freshman in the conference. Tech leads the overall series against the Gamecocks 11-5, which includes a 5-1 record on the road.

In the two most recent meetings, Tech held Jax State to only six runs while scoring a combined 17 runs.

