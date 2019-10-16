Jackets Set for ITA Southeast Regional

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will send six Yellow Jackets to Tallahassee this week to compete in the ITA Southeast Regional, Oct. 17-21 on the campus of Florida State. Admission is free to the event, which will be held at the Scott Speicher Tennis Center.

Qualifying action, which currently consists of 25 singles players and seven doubles teams, will begin on Thursday. Qualifiers will play for eight spots in the singles main draw and three in doubles, with main draw action set to run Friday-Monday.

The ITA regional winner earns a spot in the 2019 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships, Nov. 6-10, at the Newport Beach Tennis Club and the Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club. The premier event features 128 of the nation’s top collegiate singles players (64 women and 64 men) and 64 doubles teams (32 women’s teams and 32 men’s teams).

Complete details of ITA Southeast Regionals are below:

*Singles and doubles champions from each of the ITA Division I Regional Championships held across the country receive an automatic entry into the 2019 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships.

*Follow the action: Daily recaps will be posted on ramblinwreck.com. No live scoring or streaming will be available for the event

*The main draw features a 64-player singles draw and a 32-team doubles draw. Consolation singles will be played for first-round losers,

*No-ad scoring will be used in all ITA singles and doubles matches. Singles will be 2-out-of-3 sets except consolation, which will play a 10-point match tiebreak in lieu of a third set. In all ITA Regional Championship events, a doubles match must consist of a minimum of an 8-game pro set (tiebreak at 7-all), with the semifinals and finals doubles matches consisting of 2-out-of-3 sets, with a 10-point match tiebreak in lieu of a third set,

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com