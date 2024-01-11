Jackets Return to Action at Michigan Invitational

THE FLATS – No. 20 Georgia Tech women’s tennis is set to return to action this weekend at the Michigan Invitational. The tournament will run Friday through Sunday (Jan. 12-14) at the Varsity Tennis Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Yellow Jackets will face some tough competition to get the spring season rolling as the tournament features four teams all ranked in the ITA Preseason Top 25 – No. 3 Georgia, No. 5 Michigan and No. 14 Ohio State, in addition to the 20th-ranked Jackets.

Format of Play

There is no team scoring (win or loss) at the event, with everyone competing individually. Each team will play three rounds of doubles and three rounds of singles. There will be up to eight flights in singles and four flights in doubles per round. Each team will play one round of singles and one round of doubles per day. The third set will be played to completion in singles.

Match Scoring

The NCAA uses no-ad scoring in both doubles and singles action. This weekend’s tournament will feature doubles matches to six, with a tiebreaker occurring at 6-all. Singles matches will be best two-of-three, with players playing a full third set.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

WHAT: Michigan Invitational

WHO: Athletes from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan and Ohio State

WHEN: Jan. 12-14

WHERE: Varsity Tennis Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.

FOLLOW: Live Scoring/Video

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday – Jan. 12

10 a.m. Singles – Georgia vs. Ohio State

1 p.m. Doubles – Michigan vs. Ohio State, Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Singles to Follow – Michigan vs. Georgia Tech

Saturday – Jan. 13

10 a.m. Doubles – Michigan vs. Georgia Tech, Georgia vs. Ohio State

Singles to Follow – Michigan vs. Georgia, Georgia Tech vs. Ohio State

Sunday- Jan. 14

10 a.m. Doubles – Michigan vs. Georgia, Georgia Tech vs. Ohio State

Singles to Follow – Michigan vs. Ohio State, Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

