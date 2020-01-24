Jackets Ready for ITA Kick-Off Weekend

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis travels to No. 13 South Carolina for the annual ITA Kick-Off Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

THE SCENE: The Yellow Jackets (6-0), coming in as the No. 2 seed in the tournament, will open facing third-seeded Wisconsin on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winners of Saturday’s matches will play on Sunday at 1 p.m. for the championship and a spot in the ITA National Women’s Team Indoors Championship in Feb. The consolation match will be played at 10 a.m. on Sunday between the remaining two programs.

Tech enters the weekend after a pair of sweeps over Mercer this past Tuesday to push its record to 6-0 on the year. The Jackets continue to be led by seniors Kenya Jones and Nami Otsuka who boast a 5-1 combined dual singles record. Tech’s top doubles team of Jones and Victoria Flores captured a pair of wins over Mercer to improve to 5-0 on the dual season.

Wisconsin begins its dual season this weekend after opening the spring slate at the Metroplex Mania Invite two weekends ago. The Badgers finished last season ranked No. 39 in the country after going 18-6 overall and 9-2 in Big Ten play. They earned an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament, falling to Syracuse in the first round, 4-2. Saturday’s match will mark the first in program history between the two programs.

After Saturday’s match, Tech will face either host and top-seeded South Carolina (0-1) or fourth-seeded Purdue (3-0). The Gamecocks opened their dual season at NC State earlier this month, falling 6-1 to the Wolfpack. Purdue has collected wins this season over Xavier, Miami (Ohio) and Butler.

Links for Sunday’s match will be available after Saturday competition.

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 27 Mia Horvit – South Carolina

No. 28 Megan Davies – South Carolina

No. 53 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 73 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 18 Silvia Chinellato/Emma Shelton – South Carolina

No. 51 Victoria Flores/Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

