Jackets Ranked No. 25 in Softball America Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (18-7, 6-0 ACC) has been ranked No. 25 in the most recent Softball America Top 25 poll, it was announced today. The Yellow Jackets are ranked in the Top 25 of a national poll for the first time in since 2012 following another ACC series sweep over NC State this past weekend.

The Jackets have won 15 games in a row dating back to Feb. 21, the third longest active winning streak in the nation and the second longest winning streak in program history.

The ranking sets up a Top 25 edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate featuring No. 25 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Georgia on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Athens. The game will be live streamed on SECN+. The Jackets will return home this weekend for an ACC series against Notre Dame (12-9, 0-3 ACC) beginning this Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets for the Notre Dame series are available at ramblinwreck.com