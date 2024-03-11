Jackets Ranked No. 25 in Softball America Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (18-7, 6-0 ACC) has been ranked No. 25 in the most recent Softball America Top 25 poll, it was announced today. The Yellow Jackets are ranked in the Top 25 of a national poll for the first time in since 2012 following another ACC series sweep over NC State this past weekend.
The Jackets have won 15 games in a row dating back to Feb. 21, the third longest active winning streak in the nation and the second longest winning streak in program history.
The ranking sets up a Top 25 edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate featuring No. 25 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Georgia on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Athens. The game will be live streamed on SECN+. The Jackets will return home this weekend for an ACC series against Notre Dame (12-9, 0-3 ACC) beginning this Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets for the Notre Dame series are available at ramblinwreck.com
QUICK HITS
- This is the Yellow Jackets first ranking in the Softball America Top 25 poll and the first Top 25 ranking in any national poll since being named preseason No. 23 back in 2012.
- Tech has won 15 games in a row, the longest winning streak since setting the program record (19) back in 2007.
- The Jackets have tied the program record for the best start to ACC play, going 6-0 for the first time since 2002.
- The White & Gold have won six straight conference games for the first time since 2022.
- Tech swept an ACC series on the road (at NC State) for the first time since 2018.
- GT has now hit 48 home runs this season, the most among Power 5 teams. The Jackets have tied their total HR output from last season while playing in less than half of the total games.
- The Jackets came from behind in their most recent win. Tech has come from behind in 11 of its 18 victories so far, defeating opponents by an average margin of 5.4 runs, with five come-from-behind wins ending via run-rule, including Sunday.
- Tech has now won four of its six ACC games via mercy-rule, tied for the most ACC run-rule victories since 2010 (6).
- The GT pitching staff has allowed only 10 runs through the first six games of ACC play, the fewest runs allowed through six ACC games since 2005.
- The Jackets have won 14 consecutive games at home dating back to Feb. 11, the longest home winning streak since winning 17-straight between the end of the 2021 season and start of 2022.
- Georgia Tech swept an ACC series with all three games ending in a run-rule for the first time in program history after dispatching of Pitt , 14-5(5), 10-1(6) and 8-0(5) in the first weekend of ACC play.
- Georgia Tech leads the ACC in runs (189), doubles (43), home runs (48), RBI (176), slugging pct (.645) and walks (100) this season, while owning the second-best fielding percentage in the conference (.974).
- Individually, Sara Beth Allen leads the ACC in on-base+slugging (1.493), owning the second-best slugging percentage (.910) and the fourth best on-base (.583). She is second in the conference in walks, drawing 22 free bases.
- Mallorie Black and Ella Edgmon are first and second in the conference in runs scored, coming in at 30 and 29 respectively. Edgmon has scored 14 runs in ACC play already, the only player in the conference with double digit runs scored.
- Black, Allen and Madison Dobbins are in a three-way tie for the most home runs in the ACC, each delivering nine.
- Dobbins leads the conference in RBI with 34. Tech has four student-athletes in the Top 7 for RBI in the ACC: No. 1 Dobbins (34), No. 2 Black (32), No. 4 Domingue (28) and No. 7 Allen (24).
- Four Jackets were ranked in the national Top 10 in their position groups by Softball America last week: Allen was named the No. 1 utility player in the nation with Black earning No. 2 at 3B, Dobbins No. 10 in the outfield and Domingue No. 10 at 2B.
UP NEXT
The Jackets take their 15-game winning streak to Athens for a Wednesday edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. No. 25 Tech will face No. 7/6 Georgia (19-3, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, March 13 at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed live on SECN+.
